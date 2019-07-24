GOP files ethics complaint against governor for lottery deal

The Rhode Island Republican Party says it has filed a complaint with the state ethics commission against Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo over a proposed deal with the company that runs Rhode Island's lottery.

Brandon Bell, the party's special counsel, said Wednesday he filed the complaint, alleging Raimondo violated state law by negotiating and entering into a tentative agreement with International Game Technology to extend its services until 2043 without a competitive bid process.

Raimondo spokesman Josh Block says it's a "partisan attack" attempting to derail a proposal that would guarantee jobs, local investment and revenue for the state. He says each element will go through a thorough, public vetting.

Lawmakers will decide this fall whether to approve the 20-year contract extension.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, the owner of Rhode Island's casinos, opposes it.