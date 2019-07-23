Tribal leaders, lawmakers mull changes to tribal sovereignty

Tribal leaders and lawmakers in Maine are working together on potential reforms to a 1980 agreement in hopes of spurring economic development and addressing health, educational and social inequities on reservations across the largely rural state.

Task force chair Democratic Sen. Michael Carpenter says the group's next set to meet Aug. 9.

During the task force's first Monday meeting, tribal leaders said they face too many barriers when trying to tackle issues from domestic violence to tribal gaming on their land.

Under the settlement, the tribes agreed to be subject to Maine's laws and jurisdiction, except for "internal tribal matters" and hunting and certain fishing rights on tribal lands.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The settlement has long been interpreted as requiring Congress to specifically state whether a federal law applies to Maine tribes.