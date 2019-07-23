Maryland gov. announces $125M grant for Howard Street Tunnel

Maryland will receive a $125 million federal grant for long-sought improvements to the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the grant Monday from the federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America Grant Program.

The Hogan administration says the money will allow the state to partner with CSX Transportation to double-stack shipping containers in the Howard Street Tunnel to break the rail bottleneck before the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

Hogan says the state will finally be able to move forward with reconstruction of the tunnel.

Height restrictions currently prevent the shipment of double-stacked containers by rail to and from the port and up and down the East Coast. Double-stack containers provide a more cost-effective way to transport freight by rail than by truck.