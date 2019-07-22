Arkansas to get $2.5 million in Equifax breach settlement

Arkansas is receiving $2.5 million as part of a settlement with the credit reporting agency Equifax over a 2017 data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Monday Arkansas is receiving the money as part of Equifax's $700 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The settlement includes a consumer restitution fund of up to $425 million, a $175 million payment to the states and injunctive relief.