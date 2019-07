Business Delphine Nephtalie Dauphin Kid-trepreneur July 24, 2019 08:02 PM

Kid-trepreneur, Delphine Nephtalie Dauphin, 10, shows her cupcakes in her home kitchen on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dauphine has been the owner of her own cupcake business, Joy's Yummy Cupcakes, for three years.