US senator leaves DC hospital for rehab in Georgia

A U.S. senator who broke four ribs in a fall has left a Washington hospital and will get physical rehabilitation back in Georgia.

Johnny Isakson's office says the 74-year-old Republican was discharged Saturday from George Washington University Hospital and would be admitted to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.

Isakson fell in his Washington apartment July 16. The statement from spokeswoman Amanda Maddox says symptoms of his Parkinson's disease could lengthen his recovery.

She says he's in good spirits and determined to recover so he can return to representing Georgians in the Senate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The statement quotes Isakson as saying, "I'm on the mend and looking forward to fully healing my fractured ribs through intensive rehabilitation."