Lawrence area farm taking a break for storm cleanup

A popular farm east of Lawrence known for flowers, vegetables and its fall pumpkin patch plans to close for the month of August to clean up after a May tornado.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 40-acre Pendleton's farm is a mainstay at the Lawrence Farmers' Market and popular with restaurateurs in the Kansas City area. The EF-4 tornado took out a machine shed, the butterfly house and five of the farm's seven greenhouses.

No one was killed in the tornado, but it leveled homes and uprooted hundred-year-old trees.

The Pendletons are harvesting crops they planted before the storm to sell at the market and a nearby nursery. They plan to sell vegetables next year, but have canceled this year's fall pumpkin season, butterfly attraction and Christmastime open house.