The Latest: Subway suspension caused by computer failure

Commuters fill the stairs and line the platform at a New York City subway station as train service on seven lines came to a halt, Friday, July 19, 2019 in New York. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority blames the suspension on a network communications problem. (Kenneth Ferrone via AP)

The Latest on the suspension of seven New York City subway lines (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a failure in the computer system that powers the signals on seven New York City subway lines caused a suspension of more than an hour on those lines.

Communications Director Tim Minton says in an emailed statement that there is no indication the stoppage was related to a loss of power or heat. The temperature was above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) when the stoppage happened during the Friday evening commute.

Minton said that all trains stopped in place for safety reasons. Some trains were between stations, and they were slowly moved to platforms where passengers could exit.

He said that it did not appear that the problem caused trains to lose power.

7:45 p.m.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says that service is in the process of returning to normal on seven subway lines that were stopped during the busy evening commute.

Spokesman Shams Tarek says all trains may not start running at the same time.

The agency said a network communications problem suspended service on the No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and S trains during Friday evening. Those lines serve large swaths of Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

6:50 p.m.

Several New York City subway lines are suspended in both directions because of a network communications problem during the busy evening commute.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says that the agency is working to resolve the issue affecting the No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and S trains.

The stoppage comes as the city gears up for a scorching weekend.

MTA officials were not able to immediately determine the cause of the breakdown.