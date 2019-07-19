Salary of New Mexico Lottery head increases to $220K

The New Mexico Lottery Authority has increased its CEO's base annual pay to $220,000 — a move drawing criticism by those who argue the money should be going into a scholarship program.

Lottery board Chairman Dan Salzwedel told the Albuquerque Journal on Thursday that the 26% increase for CEO David Barden is smaller than it appears because the new salary agreement does not include several bonus pay incentives that the previous contract offered.

Barden's three-year agreement does include a one-time $8,800 salary retention adjustment and a severance package if he's fired.

Think New Mexico Executive Director Fred Nathan says the board should be focused on maximizing scholarship funds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The group advocated for the state requirement for the lottery to put 30% of its gross sales into a college scholarship program.