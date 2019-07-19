President Trump tweets about Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo

Easter Egg Roll 2019: Trump praises First Lady, talks about economy President Donald Trump gave remarks before walked into the crowd at the Easter Egg Roll on April 22, 2019 for the egg rolling contests at the White House. He thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her work on the event as well as praising the economy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump gave remarks before walked into the crowd at the Easter Egg Roll on April 22, 2019 for the egg rolling contests at the White House. He thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her work on the event as well as praising the economy.

President Donald Trump says Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo couldn’t have jumpstarted the state’s economy without his administration turning around the national economy.

The Republican president criticized an opinion column by Thomas Friedman in The New York Times Friday on Twitter, “Trump’s Going to Get Re-elected, Isn’t He?”

Friedman says Democrats should focus on building national unity and good jobs. Friedman says Raimondo is “my kind of Democrat,” because of her focus on jobs.

Trump tweeted it may be true she did a good job, but she couldn’t have done it without the turnaround his administration has caused.

Raimondo told WPRO-AM she’s pleased Trump agrees she has done a good job and Rhode Island has had an economic turnaround, but doesn’t think he deserves credit.

She says it’s the first time Trump has tweeted about her.