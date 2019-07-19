Taxpayers sent 2 S. Carolina town officials, spouse to Italy

A South Carolina mayor, town manager and his spouse took a trip to Italy to sign a "friendship pact" without approval from the town council.

The Island Packet reports Mayor John McCann, town manager Steve Riley and his wife took the trip in June and spent about $14,600 of taxpayer's money.

The trip was to memorialize a "friendship pact" between Hilton Head Island and Verona, Italy. The agreement came before the council in June 2017. They were told that a trip to memorialize the pact was typical but was "no way necessary."

Ward 3 representative David Ames says the trip wasn't formally discussed or put to a vote.

The expense is part of the town $79.6 million budget. The new mayor has recently said financial transparency is a priority.