Reed leads Hickory to 6-3 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Hagerstown Suns 6-3 on Thursday.

Hagerstown got on the board first in the third inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Kyle Marinconz that scored Drew Mendoza.

After Hickory scored four runs in the fourth, the Crawdads added to their lead in the eighth inning when Reed hit a two-run home run.

Hickory starter Hans Crouse (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jake Irvin (5-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hickory improved to 6-2 against Hagerstown this season.