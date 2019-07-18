Massachusetts bill would let EMTs treat injured police dogs

First responders would be allowed to treat and transport injured police dogs to veterinary hospitals under a proposal being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers.

Nero's bill, named for the K9 partner of slain Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, was heard Thursday by the Legislature's Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

Gannon was fatally shot last year while serving an arrest warrant. Nero was also shot, but because of current state law, EMTs weren't allowed to treat or transport him.

A retired K9 officer eventually arrived to help Nero, who survived.

The legislation sponsored by Republican Rep. Will Crocker and Democratic Sen. Mark Montigny would permit emergency personnel to treat injured police dogs and bring them to veterinary facilities, as long as there are no injured people still requiring a hospital transport.