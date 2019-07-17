ACLU of Alaska sues Gov. Dunleavy over court budget veto

The ACLU of Alaska is suing Gov. Mike Dunleavy over a budget veto.

The nonprofit organization says Dunleavy's reduction of the Alaska Court System budget by $334,700 is an attack on the independent judiciary.

Dunleavy last month vetoed than $400 million from the budget approved by the legislature.

His reduction to the court system budget was tied to an Alaska Supreme Court decision on abortion.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The court struck down as unconstitutional a state law seeking to define what constitutes medically necessary abortions for Medicaid funding.

ACLU of Alaska director Joshua Decker says Dunleavy's veto is a grossly inappropriate attempt to use money to coerce judges to a political end.

A spokesman for Gov. Dunleavy did not respond immediately to an email requesting comment.