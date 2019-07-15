Lawmakers award $7.2M in grants to nongovernment groups

Rhode Island lawmakers have awarded $7.2 million in community service grants to nongovernment programs and groups.

Polaris Manufacturing, an Alzheimer's care program under the Diocese of Providence, and the Rhode Island Historical Society were among the organizations receiving grants.

The Providence Journal reports that lawmakers reinstated a $140,000 grant for Urban Ventures that Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo had previously tried to defund.

Urban Ventures focuses on sustainable micro-businesses in traditionally under-served communities.

A Department of Administration spokesman had said that work by Urban Ventures overlapped with the state's small business and innovation program and the state program should be prioritized.

Lawmakers disagreed and said there was strong support for the program. House spokesman Larry Berman said an urban business incubator is required by a state General Law from 1998.