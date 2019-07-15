Business

Former Idaho governor seeks investigation of mining company

The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has asked the Trump administration to investigate possible Chinese involvement in a mining company that could compete in Idaho with a Canadian-based company that tapped Otter to serve on its board of directors.

The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Friday that Otter in a July 9 letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he's concerned cobalt mined in Idaho will be shipped to China.

Otter in February joined the board of Toronto-based First Cobalt Corp.

Otter is asking Mnuchin to look into Australia-based Jervois Mining Ltd.'s move to acquire ECobalt Solutions, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Otter says he's concerned because Jervois is seeking a joint venture that would include Chinese investment.

