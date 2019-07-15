New Jersey governor planning official trip to India

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be heading to India later this year as part of what he's billing as an economic mission.

The Democrat announced Monday he will take the weeklong, six-city trip in September.

It's his second overseas trip and will be the third country he's visited as governor. He went to Germany and Israel on a similar trade trip in October.

In a statement, Murphy said he will meet with government officials and leaders from the life sciences, technology and clean energy industries, among others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The governor says Indian-Americans are the largest group of foreign-born residents in the state and that India is the state's second biggest foreign direct investor.

A message left with the governor's office on who is financing the trip was not immediately returned.