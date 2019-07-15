Maine’s opioid summit convenes amid slight drop in deaths

Health care experts, medical providers, law enforcement officials and others are gathering in Maine's capital city for an opioid summit convened by the governor.

The event at Augusta Civic Center on Monday was planned as a response to the state's opioid crisis.

One of the people participating in the event will be Michael Botticelli, who was former President Barack Obama's director of national drug control policy.

The event's taking place as overdose deaths in the state are declining somewhat. There were 74 fatal drug overdoses through March, down from 86 in the same period in 2018. Most were due to fentanyl.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There has been a drop in opioid prescribing since 2013, and use of an antidote to opioid overdoses called naloxone has expanded in the state.