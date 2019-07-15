Health care provider warns of possible data breach

A health care provider in Maine is warning patients of a potential data breach.

The Bangor Daily News reports that a Penobscot Community Health Care spokesman says a third party collection agency may have exposed the personal and credit card information of some patients.

The provider has a contract with American Medical Collection Agency, which reported an unauthorized person may have accessed its systems between August and March. The agency collected on overdue patient bills, but said patient health records or treatment information wasn't impacted by the potential breach.

Penobscot Community Health Care spokesman Dan Cashman says it received notice of the possible breach on May 15. The newspaper reports Friday that Cashman says patients should contact the provider if they find billed services they didn't receive.