The Latest: Holcomb touts Indiana’s economy for 2020 bid

The Latest on Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's re-election announcement (all times local):

2 p.m.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's economic condition and transportation spending as he announces his re-election campaign.

Holcomb told several hundred people Saturday at Knightstown's Hoosier Gym that he'll a second term in next year's election. He told the crowd that Indiana is beating other states for jobs and that "I'm not tired of winning yet."

Holcomb has already built a $6 million campaign bank account with his leverage of leading a Republican-dominated state government.

Democrats fault Holcomb for what they call "empty promises" on issues such as raising teacher pay, expanding the state-funded preschool program and lowering health care costs. But Democrats don't have a high-profile challenger to Holcomb, with business executive and former state health commissioner Woody Myers as their only declared candidate so far.

9:40 a.m.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has built a $6 million campaign bank account with his leverage of leading a GOP-dominated state government.

That helps give Holcomb a big advantage as he prepares for his expected announcement during a Saturday campaign event in Knightstown that he'll seek a second term in next year's election.

Holcomb's campaign has been touting what it calls record job commitments and infrastructure investments since he took office in 2017. Holcomb is a former state Republican chairman who was lieutenant governor when he became the party's 2016 gubernatorial candidate after Donald Trump picked then-Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate.

Democrats don't have a high-profile challenger to Holcomb, with business executive and former state health commissioner Woody Myers as their only declared candidate so far.