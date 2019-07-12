Business
Court: TGIFriday’s drink prices lawsuit can be class action
Another lawsuit in New Jersey over drink prices at TGIFriday's restaurants can proceed as a class action.
In a 2-1 decision, a state appeals court ruled Thursday that a lower court erred when it denied class certification to the suit. It was filed by a patron who claimed the restaurant chain violated consumer fraud laws by not listing drink prices on its menus.
Robert Cameron claims he wouldn't have ordered a soda and beer if he'd known the prices beforehand. His lawsuit seeks to force TGIFriday's to include the prices on menus.
Two years ago, the state Supreme Court denied a similar attempt in a separate lawsuit that had also sought monetary damages.
An attorney who argued on behalf of TGIFriday's didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.
Comments