Airline starts seasonal flights between Orlando and Israel

Direct flights between Israel and Florida's busiest airport are starting next week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other officials on Tuesday announced the kickoff of the weekly, seasonal flights on El Al Airlines from Orlando International Airport to Israel.

It will be the second Florida airport offering direct flights to the Holy Land since passengers already can fly to Israel out of Miami International Airport.

But the governor said it was important to connect Israel with another part of Florida.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DeSantis recently was on a trade mission to Israel and he stressed the importance of the Sunshine State's relationship to that country.