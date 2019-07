‘Strong patriot.’ Reactions to the death of H. Ross Perot

Ross Perot, Texas billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 89 Ross Perot, who ran for president twice in the 1990s as a third-party candidate, died on July 9, 2019 after a battle with leukemia. He was 89. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ross Perot, who ran for president twice in the 1990s as a third-party candidate, died on July 9, 2019 after a battle with leukemia. He was 89.

Reaction to the death of Texas billionaire H. Ross Perot , who died Tuesday at the age of 89:

"Texas and America have lost a strong patriot. Ross Perot epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and the American creed. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help others in our community, across our country, and around the world. He loved the U.S. military and supported our service members and veterans. Most importantly, he loved his dear wife, children, and grandchildren. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Perot family as they celebrate a full life." — Former President George W. Bush.

"We have lost a true Dallas icon. Ross Perot was a veteran, successful businessman, and philanthropist who spent his life working hard to make our city, state, and country better. He personified the American dream and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time." — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

"Ross Perot was an incredible individual, patriot, entrepreneur and visionary business leader. He was underestimated much of his life and leaves behind a larger than life legacy. He epitomizes all that is great about America. Humble beginnings and a great work ethic are stepping stones to incredible success." — Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens