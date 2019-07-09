Ticket-tax opponents petition to put issue on city ballot

Opponents of two new taxes on arts, sports and entertainment ticket sales in Ohio's capital city have filed petitions seeking to put the matter on the November ballot.

They need about 11,000 valid signatures to get a Columbus charter amendment on the ballot. They say they submitted twice that amount Monday.

They want to eliminate the new 5% taxes and prevent similar ones in the future.

Opponents argue the taxes that took effect this month will hurt event attendance.

One applies to events at Nationwide Arena and helps fund improvements at the facility. The other tax, raising money for arts groups, applies to tickets costing more than $10 for performances and sporting events at other venues with at least 400 seats.

The taxes are expected to generate millions of dollars.