Markets Right Now: Stocks drop on lower odds for rate cut

Trader Benjamin Tuchman works at the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, July 5, 2019 in New York. AP Photo

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are falling Monday as investors try to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates.

A strong U.S. jobs report Friday dimmed investors' expectations that the Fed would cut its benchmark interest rate, possibly by as much as half a percentage point, at a meeting later this month.

Shares of banks and technology stocks fell the most shortly after the open.

Deutsche Bank shares traded in the U.S. dropped 6.3% after the German bank announced a massive restructuring.

The S&P 500 fell 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,974.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150 points, or 0.6%, to 26,771. The Nasdaq fell 60 points, or 0.7%, to 8,101.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.02%.