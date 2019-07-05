Markets Right Now: Stocks slip as hopes dim for a rate cut

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slipping and bond yields are rising after the government issued a surprisingly strong jobs report for June, complicating the Federal Reserve's decision later this month on whether to lower interest rates.

The Labor Department reported early Friday that U.S. employers added a robust 224,000 jobs last month, far more than expected.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Many investors have anticipated that the Fed would cut rates when it meets later this month, but with such a strong indicator on the economy that could be less likely.

The S&P 500 fell 16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,979.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124 points, or 0.5%, to 26,841. The Nasdaq fell 44 points, or 0.6%, to 8,125.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.04%.