El Paso County votes to help fund new academy welcome center

El Paso County commissioners are pledging $10 million in future sales and property tax revenues to help pay for a proposed $58 million welcome center at the Air Force Academy.

The Gazette reports the commission voted Tuesday to contribute the $10 million over the next 25 years.

The 88-acre center would be built outside the academy's north entrance.

It would sport hotels, offices and other businesses. Colorado Springs officials say it is part of an ambitious city-wide tourism initiative.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dan Schnepf is president of project consultant Matrix Design Group. He says the Air Force has yet to sign off on a lease to develop the land.

The center would replace a visitor's center located on the academy campus.