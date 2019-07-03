Business
Governor warns budget provision will harm kids in state care
Rhode Island's governor and advocates warn a provision in the state's proposed budget could wind up harming children in state care.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo held off on signing the state's 2019-20 budget plan the General Assembly sent her last week, citing frustration with the lack of funding to social services programs.
The provision in Article 2 orders the state controller to not make payments for additional staff, contracts or purchases requested by a state agency on track to run a deficit in the current fiscal year.
Advocates argue the budget will "cause significant disruptions" to services at the Department of Children, Youth and Families.
Gov. Raimondo has until Saturday to decide and has not explicitly threatened a veto.
The new fiscal year began Monday.
Comments