West Virginia officials approve leasing railway facility

West Virginia regulators have voted to lease a money-losing state-owned railroad container facility to a private company.

The state Public Port Authority on Tuesday approved the motion for the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility in Prichard. Officials will now be able to find a private company for a short-term lease.

State Transportation Secretary Byrd White says the facility is operating at a loss of about $500,000 a year.

The facility opened in 2015. It is designed to move containers more efficiently by rail through a double-stack method while offering a cheaper alternative to gas-guzzling trucks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But in the fiscal 2020 budget, Gov. Jim Justice defunded the Public Port Authority, which is part of the state Department of Transportation.