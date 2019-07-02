Arizona governor yanks Nike grant over flag shoe flap

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, a large billboard stands on top of a Nike store showing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, at Union Square in San Francisco. Nike is pulling a flag-themed tennis shoe after Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal. AP Photo

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is yanking a grant of up to $1 million from Nike amid a report that the athletic company pulled a flag-themed shoe from the market.

The Republican governor announced his decision on Twitter at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if his move would derail Nike's plans for a $185 million factory to build mid-sole cushioning for athletic shoes in Goodyear.

Ducey acted hours after the Goodyear City Council approved more than $2 million in tax breaks over five years. Ducey has no authority over the city's incentives.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nike pulled the flag shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ducey says Arizona's economy is doing fine without Nike.