Business
Arizona governor yanks Nike grant over flag shoe flap
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is yanking a grant of up to $1 million from Nike amid a report that the athletic company pulled a flag-themed shoe from the market.
The Republican governor announced his decision on Twitter at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if his move would derail Nike's plans for a $185 million factory to build mid-sole cushioning for athletic shoes in Goodyear.
Ducey acted hours after the Goodyear City Council approved more than $2 million in tax breaks over five years. Ducey has no authority over the city's incentives.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Nike pulled the flag shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained.
Ducey says Arizona's economy is doing fine without Nike.
