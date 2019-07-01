Germany extends Holocaust compensation to survivor spouses

The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says Germany has agreed to extend compensation to their surviving spouses, and to increase other payments.

The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said Tuesday Germany has agreed to continue survivor pensions for nine months after their death to their spouses.

Claims Conference negotiator Greg Schneider says many survivors are just getting by and this will help their spouses at an emotional time.

Germany also agreed to increase social welfare payments to organizations that help survivors by 44 million euros ($50 million) to 524 million euros for 2020, in addition to 340 million euros in direct compensation to Holocaust survivors.

Since 1952, Germany has paid more than $80 billion in compensation.