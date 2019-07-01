Business

3 companies chosen for Nebraska economic development grants

The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb.

Three Nebraska companies have won state grants to try to lure young people into manufacturing, technology and other high-demand fields.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the winners Monday of Nebraska's Developing Youth Talent Initiative, a program lawmakers approved at his request in 2015.

This year's winners are Reinke Irrigation in Deshler; Orthman, a global manufacturer of agriculture equipment in Lexington; and Vistabeam, a high-speed wireless internet company that serves western Nebraska and parts of Colorado and Wyoming.

Reinke Irrigation is receiving a $22,000 grant to serve students in Thayer, Jefferson and Gage counties. Orthman is getting $122,000 to create a mobile "makerspace" for nearly 3,300 students in the Lexington area. Vistabeam is getting $103,000 to help teach Gering students about science, math and information technology.

  Comments  