Vermont tax in e-cigarettes tax effect

Vermont has a new tax on e-cigarettes as a way to dissuade teens from vaping.

The 92-percent tax went into effect on Monday.

U.S. health officials have called the surge in youth using e-cigarettes an "epidemic."

Democratic Rep. George Till who sponsored the legislation has said that kids who use the highly addictive products are four times more likely to become smokers.

Vermont is also raising the legal age to buy tobacco or e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

That law goes into effect in September.