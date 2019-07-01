Weekend Sports in Brief

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is headed to the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Golden State Warriors after three seasons.

His decision was announced Sunday at the start of the NBA free agency period on the Instagram page for The Boardroom, an online series looking at sports business produced by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman.

Joining Durant in Brooklyn will be Kyrie Irving and center DeAndre Jordan.

Kawhi Leonard offered no hints if he has decided to stay with Toronto or leave.

Durant won titles with Golden State in 2017 and '18 then was injured for much of the postseason this year as the team lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season, and whenever he returns it will be in the Brooklyn black.

ESPN first reported Durant's decision, saying he had agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and about $221 million to remain with the Warriors.

NEW YORK (AP) — Point guard Darren Collison has decided to retire from the NBA after 10 seasons to focus on being a Jehovah's Witness.

The 31-year-old Collison played for the Indiana Pacers the last two seasons. He told ESPN's The Undefeated in a letter Friday that he decided to retire primarily to concentrate on helping the less fortunate through his faith.

MLB

LONDON (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a nine-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees overcome a four-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 Sunday for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trip across the pond.

Before a sellout crowd of 59,059 at Olympic Stadium, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez became the first trio of Boston batters in four decades to hit home runs in the first inning.

On Saturday, the Yankees beat the Red Sox 17-13.

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and four of their Houston Astros teammates will lead the American League squad at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9.

Major League Baseball unveiled full rosters for the midsummer showcase Sunday, and the Astros top all big league clubs with six players. No other AL club has more than three.

Alex Bregman, George Springer and Michael Brantley will be in the starting lineup for the AL, and Verlander, Cole and Ryan Pressly are on the pitching staff. It will be the first trip to Cleveland for those Astros since Game 3 of last year's AL Division Series, when Houston won 11-3 to complete a sweep.

The Dodgers, Brewers and Rockies lead the NL with four players each. The Los Angeles contingent includes Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler — plenty of familiar faces for manager Dave Roberts.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have has publicly apologized to two living members of its 1969 World Series championship team who were included in a video montage of dead players during the 50th anniversary celebration.

With a message that filled up one Citi Field scoreboard about 15 minutes before Sunday night's game against Atlanta, the Mets expressed deep regret to Jim Gosger and Jesse Hudson for displaying their names and images in error during the "We Remember" segment of Saturday's ceremony.

The 76-year-old Gosger had 16 plate appearances for the 1969 Mets and returned to the team from 1973-74. Hudson, 70, pitched two innings for the '69 club in his only major league game.

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball has scrapped plans to open its 2020 season in Asia and hopes to play more games in Europe.

MLB started its season in Tokyo for the fifth time in 2019, and its labor contract with the players' union called for a 2020 opener in Asia.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Saturday this "probably wasn't the right time to try to do it" because of all of the international planning this year. In addition to Tokyo and London, MLB had two series at Monterrey, Mexico.

Manfred adds he would like to have "sustained" play in Europe but would not say which cities interest him.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirms to The Associated Press that free agent forward Richard Panik is expected to sign with the Washington Capitals.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NHL's free agency period doesn't open until Monday afternoon. Canada's TSN.ca first reported the move Sunday night.

Panik has seven seasons of NHL experience, including the past 1½ with Arizona. He had 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 75 games with the Coyotes last season.

— By AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirms to The Associated Press that free agent forward Brett Connolly is expected to sign with the Florida Panthers.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NHL's free agency period doesn't open until Monday. Edmonton radio station CHED AM first reported the news Sunday night.

Connolly has eight seasons of NHL experience, and spent the past three with the Washington Capitals. He had a career-best 22 goals and 46 points in 81 games last season. Connolly also added six goals and nine points in helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup a year ago.

— By AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded high-scoring winger Phil Kessel to the Arizona Coyotes for center Alex Galchenyuk.

Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph also will go to Pittsburgh in the deal announced Saturday. The Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

The 31-year-old Kessel had 27 goals and 55 assists with the Penguins last season, his fourth with the team. He won Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in 2016-17 with current Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, then a Penguins assistant.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired checking-line forward Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal got a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and freed up $950,000 under the salary cap in completing their second trade Sunday. The Canadiens earlier traded center Andrew Shaw to Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have reacquired pesky forward Andrew Shaw in a deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Blackhawks traded second- and seventh-round picks in next year's draft and a third-rounder in 2021 to the Canadiens for Shaw and a seventh-rounder in 2021.

Shaw was selected by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to the Canadiens in June 2016.

GOLF

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steve Stricker made his U.S. Senior Open debut one for the record book.

Stricker birdied the opening hole Sunday and never was threatened on his way to a 1-under 69 for a six-shot victory. He finished at 19-under 261 on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame, breaking by three shots the U.S. Senior Open record set two years ago by Kenny Perry at Salem Country Club.

The 52-year-old Stricker, who still spends half of his time on the PGA Tour, won a PGA Tour Champions major for the second time this year. He also won by six shots at the Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley completed an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title.

Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day after opening with rounds of 63, 67 and 63.

The 36-year-old Lashley's parents and girlfriend were killed in a plane crash 15 years ago. He dabbled in real estate after graduating from the University of Arizona, quit playing professional golf several years ago and resumed playing in the PGA Tour's minor leagues.

The 353rd ranked player in the world slipped into PGA Tour's first event in Detroit as an alternate Wednesday.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a deal worth around $60 million.

The 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka, who made 46 appearances in all competitions for Palace, becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing following the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea earlier in the month.

United is paying Palace an initial fee of 45 million pounds ($57 million), with another 5 million pounds ($6 million) in possible add-ons depending on his success at Old Trafford.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Newcomer Brian Fernandez scored in a league-record fifth consecutive game, helping the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday night.

Fernandez becomes the first player in MLS history to score in each of his first five regular-season games.

Fernandez's goal in the 42nd minute was a first-time left-footed strike off a cross from the right side by Sebatstian Blanco. The shot deflected slightly off of Dallas defender Matt Hedges.

It was Fernandez's sixth goal in five MLS regular-season appearances, and Portland's second shutout of the season

TRACK AND FIELD

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Caster Semenya easily won the women's 800 at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford on Sunday, as an international court continues to debate her future in the event.

The former Olympic champion and embattled three-time world champion won in 1 minute, 55.70 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Ajee Wilson, in the highly anticipated race at Cobb Track and Angell Field. It's the fastest-time ever on American soil.

It was the first time Semenya ran the 800 since a Swiss Supreme Court ruled her eligible while it considers her appeal against a new IAAF rule capping testosterone levels in women's events from the 400 to mile.

MOTORCYCLE RACING

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A prominent motorcycle racer died Sunday after he crashed near the finish line of an event he had won four times, the Colorado Springs Gazette report ed.

Carlin Dunne died at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials said in a news release.

Dunne, 36, who is from Santa Barbara, California, crashed his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype near the finish line, the newspaper reported.

An ambulance was dispatched to the finish area after the crash. A Gazette reporter witnessed bike shrapnel going over the right edge of the road about 20 yards from the finish line.