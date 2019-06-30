NJ governor set to take action on $38.7B budget

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to take action on a $38.7 billion budget just hours ahead of a constitutional deadline.

Murphy, a Democrat, has said he would not shut the government down, but has indicated he could use his line-item veto on some spending.

If enacted, the budget would not hike taxes on residents and would allocate billions of dollars for education, public pensions and New Jersey Transit.

The spending plan includes most of what Murphy sought from the Democrat-led Legislature when he proposed his budget in March.

But it lacks some of his key proposals, such as a higher income tax on people making more than $1 million, a bigger allocation for community college grants and higher gun permit fees.