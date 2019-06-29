Georgia county commissioner charged with insurance fraud

A county commissioner in coastal Georgia says he's innocent after a grand jury indicted him on charges that he took money from clients of his insurance business.

The Brunswick News reports Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman was indicted Wednesday on two counts of insurance fraud and four counts of violating Georgia's insurance reporting requirements. Those charges came after Coleman and his wife in January were charged with 15 felony counts of violating Georgia insurance laws.

Coleman said in a statement: "My wife Sherry and I are innocent of the charges." Coleman said he will stay in office while fighting the charges.

The State Board of Workers' Compensation said the charges resulted from a year-long investigation by its enforcement division. The indictments accuse Coleman of defrauding at least 12 victims.