E-cigarette tax, help for poor residents on governor’s desk

Maine lawmakers passed major bills including a new tax on electronic smoking devices in the waning hours of the 2019 session with little fanfare.

The Legislature passed several notable bills on June 20 that are soon due for action from the Democratic governor.

Lawmakers hope one bill to tax electronic smoking devices and liquids will help bring in nearly $16 million to state coffers.

Lawmakers also passed a resolve to require Maine utility regulators to evaluate a Democrat's proposal to create a consumer-owned electric utility.