Alaska government says no delay for boat registration law

The Alaska state government says it will not delay implementation of a new boat registration law.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that the statement came in response to a request by United Fishermen of Alaska.

Beginning this year, all vessels longer than 24 feet (7.32 meters) are required to be registered with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

A United Fishermen official says very few fishermen are aware of the regulation and stand to be prosecuted for non-compliance.

Earlier this month, UFA requested a delay in the implementation so state agencies are prepared and adequate public notice and education is given before the law goes into effect.

Department of Administration Commissioner Kelley Tshibaka responded that the state would not delay implementation, but intended "to help Alaskans, not penalize them."