Need a job? Texas prisons have vacancies, pay raises pending

In this Jan. 5, 2012 photo, razor wire tops the fencing at the Polunsky Unit prison in Livingston, Texas. Declines in state prison populations across the country and the shifting politics around mass incarceration have created opportunities to downsize prison bed space. Bob Owen

In the fall of 2017, union officials fretted about a "mass exodus" in the state prison system, with an officer turnover rate so high that nearly 1 in 3 guards fled the agency over the prior year.

The Houston Chronicle reports little has changed since — and the vacancy rate is ticking up, as critical positions sit unfilled both at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's 104 adult prisons and at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's five youth lockups.

Some see hope in the more than $90 million set aside in the recent legislative session for 3% to 15% officer pay raises at two of the state's most chronically understaffed agencies.

"We certainly hope it will help," said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. "But I can't promise you that stops it. Turnover is always an issue in our world; with a good economy it's a really tough issue."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some experts questioned whether small hikes — pay at both agencies will now start around $36,200 — will make a dent, and others voiced concerns about raises afforded to the agency heads.

"The state Legislature is definitely out of touch with the situation," said Lance Lowry, an officer in Huntsville and former union spokesman. "We don't have a shortage of executive directors — we have a shortage of correctional officers."

Staffing a sprawling prison system with dozens of rural lockups has been a perennial problem in Texas, particularly when there's a booming oil and gas sector to lure away would-be workers to better-paying jobs.

After a 28% officer turnover rate and 14% vacancy figure raised red flags in late 2017, TDCJ officials implemented a 12% increase in starting pay and poured more than $9 million into $4,000- and $5,000-hiring bonuses at a couple dozen particularly understaffed units.

Still, by the end of 2018, turnover soared past 29%, and by April vacancy rates hit nearly 15%.

"We're always 3,000-plus officers short at TDCJ, and I think it's going to continue to be a challenge because of the economy," said state Sen. John Whitmire, the Houston Democrat who chairs the Criminal Justice Committee. "But the biggest impediment is where the prisons are located."

Many of the state's lockups are in remote areas, such as the Panhandle city of Dalhart, where officer vacancy figures have hovered around 50% for months. And with prisons in rural towns such as Gainesville and Giddings, the juvenile system struggles with similar problems, along with a history of major disturbances, attempted escapes and repeated gang-related outbursts.

While Whitmire highlighted that "out-of-control" environment as a reason for the understaffed youth prisons, union officials attributed the chaos to the lack of staff.

"The ongoing and escalating problems in TJJD are directly tied to the turnover and the loss of experienced staff in the agency," Seth Hutchinson, vice president of the state employee union, told the Chronicle earlier this year. "The turnover is higher than any other state agency, the injury rate is higher and the pay for a juvenile corrections officer is barely above what you can make at Buc-ee's."

During the 2018 fiscal year, just over 42% of officers left the agency, according to state data, and in recent months, more than a quarter of guard jobs sat unfilled at some units, where officers repeatedly complained they'd been forced to work 12- and 16-hour shifts.

Initially, prison officials asked state lawmakers for $168 million in extra funding for raises in the adult system. By the end of the legislative session, the agency ended up with half that — but it was still enough to completely restructure the career ladder for more than 22,000 corrections officers.

Starting in September, new hires will still begin at about $36,200, but the first raise will come after a year instead of 14 months. After that, raises will be more spread out, and by about three years in, officers will make 6% more than they do now. More-experienced officers will see a 3.7% increase up to $44,642, but their pay maxes out less than seven years in — 18 months sooner than before.

"We're applying more of a percentage on the front end because we're losing them on the front end at about 37% versus the back end at 12%," said Collier, who is slated to get $18,000 more over the next two years. "The way we have always done it was just across the board, and this time we tried to target where we know we're bleeding the most."

Parole officers will see 5% raises across the board, and food and laundry employees and ranking officers get small bumps up as well.

On the juvenile side, $8.1 million in extra funding will help correctional officers — which the agency recently renamed "youth development coaches" — see a 15% bump in starting wages, up to $36,238 from $31,512. The upper end of the pay scale will increase more than 4%, up to $45,520.

"One goal the agency had with the new pay structure is to speed up how quickly new employees can be promoted at the start of their careers," said juvenile prison spokesman Brian Sweany. "We were losing so many coaches within the first six months of employment."

The Legislature also approved raising the salary cap for TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain by about $11,000, but Sweany said the 13-member board that oversees the agency has not yet approved any salary adjustment.

Though low pay has been a long-standing concern at both agencies, it's not clear the raises will solve the staffing problems. Lowry pointed out that for veteran officers, a 3.7% bump doesn't even cover cost-of-living increases.

"With 1 in 3 officers leaving," he said, "that's not enough of an incentive to make a difference."

But the prison system is also taking action elsewhere to combat understaffing, according to Collier. The agency recently expanded its hiring bonuses to include another nine units, is continuing to overstaff some units and ship officers elsewhere for overtime, and is planning to mothball "several hundred" beds at understaffed prisons in South and West Texas.

Though the pay increases on the juvenile side are heftier, the bump wasn't something prison officials initially asked for — a fact that sparked criticism at a contentious legislative meeting earlier this year.

During a March meeting of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, Whitmire demanded to know why the agency hadn't asked for more money to increase salaries for its more than 850 guards as a means to combat understaffing. At the time, Cain said more money wouldn't make a difference.

"Money won't solve that," she said then, pointing out that 40% of new hires quit within the first six months. "If you take a job at a certain price point and quit four months later, it's not the money that made you quit."

Advocates lauded the increased pay — now at parity with salaries in adult prisons — as a good move, but questioned how much it would help broader problems at the troubled agency that saw dozens of arrests and thousands of uses of force last year.

"The agency itself has recognized this is not the full reason for turnover and staffing issues," said Brett Merfish, director of Youth Justice at the nonprofit Texas Appleseed. "The raise is a good thing, but I don't think you're solving a systemic problem with pay."

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by the Houston Chronicle