4 siblings get prison time in tax cheat conspiracy

Four siblings have each received sentences of less than a year in prison after cooperating with prosecutors for most of the last decade in a tax fraud case.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel (KAS'-tehl) in Manhattan ordered Suzanne, Yvonne, John and Harry Seggerman to prison Wednesday but said their cooperation spared them from what otherwise would have been nearly four-year prison terms.

The siblings long ago admitted hiding over $12 million from the Internal Revenue Service.

Three of the four testified at the trial of a lawyer whom they blamed for teaching them how to evade taxes on inheritance left to them by their father.

Their father, a vice chairman of Fidelity Investments before his 1992 retirement, was a pioneering investor in Asian companies.