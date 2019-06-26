Town approves Colorado ski resort’s housing project

Officials have signed off on a Colorado ski resort's plans to build affordable housing that will primarily serve its employees.

The Aspen Times reports the Basalt Town Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve the project by Aspen Skiing Co.

The company plans to construct a 53,000-square-foot (4,900-square-meter) building at the Willits shopping area in Basalt, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Aspen.

The company says eight units out of the building's planned 46 will be rented to people outside the company.

The project faced opposition by some residents who said the Aspen-based employer is looking beyond the exclusive resort town to help solve its housing problem.

Councilman Gary Tennenbaum said housing is a regional crisis and the privately funded project is a model for addressing it.