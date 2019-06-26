Lawmaker failed to report tens of thousands in back taxes

A Delaware state senator who owes tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes failed to report the debt on his required financial disclosure.

Despite a federal tax lien of more than $50,000 filed in April 2018 and a state tax lien of almost $10,000 filed two weeks later, Sen. Darius Brown reported no creditors to whom he was indebted for 90 or more consecutive days during 2018 in an aggregate amount exceeding $1000.

The Wilmington Democrat also reported no income exceeding $1,000 from a single source, despite his Senate salary.

Brown submitted an amended form last week after The Associated Press questioned his initial filing.

State law requires any suspected violation of disclosure rules by a legislator to be reported to the attorney general, but that was not done.