Wisconsin Senate set to take final state budget votes

RETRANSMITTING TO REPLACE ENTIRE CAPTION Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos joins with fellow Republicans in the Assembly chamber before a planned to vote to pass the GOP's version of the state budget on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin. Vos argues the budget is fiscally responsible, while Democrats say it falls short of addressing the state's needs. AP Photo

After months of political wrangling, the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was set to take the final votes Wednesday on the next state budget and force Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to decide whether to accept a spending plan devoid of many of his major policy proposals.

Evers' proposals that were rejected by Republicans included expanding Medicaid for 82,000 people, raising the gas tax to pay for roads, legalizing medical marijuana and raising the minimum wage. Total spending under the Republican budget would increase 5.4% over the next two fiscal years, less than the 8.3% increase Evers proposed.

Assembly Republicans passed the budget Tuesday with no Democratic support. The Senate was scheduled to take it up Wednesday. The vote figures to be laced with drama; Republicans hold a 19-14 advantage over Democrats in the chamber, but a group of fiscal hawks within the GOP caucus says the budget spends too much.

Sens. Steve Nass and Dave Craig have said outright that they won't vote for the plan and Sen. Chris Kapenga was still on the fence as of Tuesday night. If Republicans lose him they would fall one vote short of passage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Republicans inserted last-minute provisions in the budget Tuesday to appease Kapenga. The language would allow electric-car manufacturer Tesla to open dealerships in Wisconsin. Kapenga has been pushing for Tesla dealerships in the state for two years; the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that he owns a business that sells Tesla parts and salvaged electric vehicles. Kapenga says the business is a hobby and he hasn't made any money on the venture. But even after the Tesla amendment Kapenga refused to commit to supporting the budget.

If Republicans can get the budget through the Senate the bill then goes to Evers. The governor could sign it, veto it in its entirety or use his partial veto powers to revise the spending plan to make it more palatable to Democrats.

Evers has the power to strike individual words from the budget, which both Republican and Democratic governors have done in the past to undo the will of the Legislature. One change Republicans made Tuesday was to replace the phrases "may not" and "shall not" with "cannot" throughout the budget, making it more difficult for Evers to reverse the intent of Republicans with a partial veto.

Evers and Republicans haven't been able to compromise on any major issues since Evers took office in January. It's unclear how Evers will handle the budget. He has said only that he wants to see the final document before deciding what to do.

The current budget runs through Sunday, but state government would not shut down if there is a stalemate. Instead, current spending levels would continue until the next two-year budget is enacted, however long that takes.

Under the budget the Assembly passed, K-12 funding would go up $500 million, roughly a third of the $1.4 billion Evers called for. Car registration and title fees would increase to pay for roads instead of higher gas taxes. Republicans also reduced income taxes by about $450 million. That would cut income taxes on average by $91 per person in 2019 and by $124 in 2020. Evers proposed a higher income tax cut paid for by nearly ending a manufacturing tax credit program that Republicans protected.

The budget also calls for starting the process to build a new prison to replace the aging Green Bay Correctional Institution, extends the state's land stewardship program through mid-2022, provides raises for state workers and continues a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze.