Official fell behind on property tax payments after tornado

A county supervisor in Mississippi says he fell behind on property tax payments after his business was damaged by a tornado.

Forrest County Supervisor Burkett Ross is part owner of Southern Lanes bowling alley in Petal and the former skating rink next door.

He tells the Hattiesburg American that the bowling alley was closed for more than 100 days after the 2017 storm, while he put on a new roof and made other repairs.

Facing a $30,000 roof replacement and no income, Ross acknowledges more than $15,000 in property tax for the sites has gone unpaid. He says the bowling alley is part of a corporation owned by him and his siblings. Ross says the tax payment should be made by late August.