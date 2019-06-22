Business

Amy’s Kitchen breaks ground on East Coast hub in upstate NY

The Associated Press

GOSHEN, N.Y.

An organic food company says it will create 680 jobs in the Hudson Valley.

Amy's Kitchen hosted a ceremony Friday in the Orange County town of Goshen to break ground on a $95 million production facility.

The California-based organic and natural food distribution company plans to produce vegan pizza, gluten-free burritos, pasta and other products at its new East Coast hub.

New York state has offered incentives to Amy's Kitchen including up to $5.8 million in tax credits tied to job creation and investment and low-cost power.

The facility is expected to start operations in 2021.

