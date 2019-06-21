Business
Nebraska now accepting applications to grow hemp legally
Nebraska state officials are now accepting applications for people who want to grow hemp legally.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture made the announcement Friday, less than a month after lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts agreed to legalize the crop and regulate how it's grown and processed.
Aspiring growers who are interested must apply for and receive a signed license agreement from the department. Applications are now available online at http://nda.nebraska.gov/hemp .
Applications must be received by Friday, June 28.
Growing, handling and processing hemp without a signed license agreement remains illegal.
Supporters of the new state law say it will help farmers diversify their crops and provide economic benefits to Nebraska.
