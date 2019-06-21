Murphy says he’s reviewing budget, but will meet deadline

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says "all options are on the table" as he reviews the $38.7 billion budget lawmakers sent him but that he'll meet the state's constitutional requirement to enact a balanced budget.

Whether the Democrat will sign the spending bill the Democrat-led Legislature sent him Thursday, or use his line-item veto remained murky Friday.

He could also veto the budget, though that would not fit with his pledge to enact a spending plan by the June 30 deadline.

Speaking at a news conference, the first-term governor reiterated he's looking at all his options.

Lawmakers rejected Murphy's calls to raise income taxes on people making over $1 million, dealing a blow to the governor over a key campaign promise.

The budget includes billions for schools, pensions and transit.