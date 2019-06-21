Business

Murphy says he’s reviewing budget, but will meet deadline

The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says "all options are on the table" as he reviews the $38.7 billion budget lawmakers sent him but that he'll meet the state's constitutional requirement to enact a balanced budget.

Whether the Democrat will sign the spending bill the Democrat-led Legislature sent him Thursday, or use his line-item veto remained murky Friday.

He could also veto the budget, though that would not fit with his pledge to enact a spending plan by the June 30 deadline.

Speaking at a news conference, the first-term governor reiterated he's looking at all his options.

Lawmakers rejected Murphy's calls to raise income taxes on people making over $1 million, dealing a blow to the governor over a key campaign promise.

The budget includes billions for schools, pensions and transit.

