Gas tax refund deadline approaching

North Dakota's tax commissioner has a reminder about an important deadline.

Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says July 1 is the last day to apply for a refund of state taxes paid on fuel in 2018. The refund is available for fuel purchased to run farm, ranch and industrial equipment used off road.

KXMB-TV reports farmers and ranchers can receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon and industrial consumers can get 22.5 cents per gallon. Fuel purchased for use by an emergency medical services operation also qualifies for a refund of 23 cents a gallon.