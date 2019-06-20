Bid to legalize paid surrogacy in New York stalls

A proposal to legalize and regulate paid surrogacy in New York appears dead for the year in the state Legislature.

Michigan and New York are now the only two states that expressly forbid contracts in which a woman is compensated for carrying the child of another individual or couple.

Critics of that law say it forces same-sex and infertile couples to travel to other states to find surrogates, an expensive and difficult process.

The state Senate voted to legalize and regulate paid surrogacy, but Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said it won't get a vote in his chamber before lawmakers adjourn this week.

Heastie says many Assembly members have concerns about protecting the rights of paid surrogates and the commercialization of the practice.

Advocates say they'll try again next year.