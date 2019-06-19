Divided House votes to end $54M cash welfare program

State lawmakers are voting to end a Pennsylvania cash welfare program, a year after it was revived following a court decision.

The Republican-controlled House voted 106 to 95 on Wednesday to eliminate the $54 million in payments, bundled in the bill with a subsidy for Philadelphia hospitals.

The cash benefit was about $150 million a year when it was ended under then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2012.

The Supreme Court overturned that law in 2018 on technical grounds, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration restarted the program.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wolf's spokesman says he's resisted Republican efforts to eliminate it and has sought a compromise.

Supporters say the money is a lifeline for the vulnerable, while those trying to eliminate it say the program lacks accountability. The bill went to the Senate.